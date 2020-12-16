Armenia PM on statement about sale of Artsakh for $5,000,000,000 and allegations

I have made a public statement on the operational communication, everyone knew that there was operational communication, and the agreement was reached after the talks in Dushanbe. I suggest initiating a criminal case based on that statement and have former officials having joined the opposition to testify or make a public statement. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in response to the question about former Ambassador of Armenia to the Holy See Mikayel Minasyan’s statement about Azerbaijan’s offer to hand over Artsakh for $5,000,000,000 and the allegations regarding this.

“If the director of the National Security Service of Armenia had something to do with treason and didn’t initiate a criminal case or didn't try to detain the traitor, then he is a traitor or at least one of the traitors. He should have reported the crime to the Special Investigation Service or the Prosecutor General’s Office. I agree to launch a transparent investigation into the sale of Nagorno-Karabakh for $5,000,000,000,” Pashinyan said.

When told that the opposition demanding his resignation states that Ilham Aliyev mocks Pashinyan on a regular basis and asks how Pashinyan will negotiate with Aliyev after that, Pashinyan said the following: “Does this mean that the President of Azerbaijan will determine the fate of the authorities in Armenia? Perhaps the President of Azerbaijan says who will be the Prime Minister of Armenia. This is ridiculous, but I would like to call attention to the fact that the President of Azerbaijan and Armenia’s opposition are saying the same thing. This poses a threat to Armenian statehood,” Pashinyan stated.

“During the whole process of negotiations, Azerbaijan said Karabakh must be a part of Azerbaijan, but the negotiations have continued. We need to stabilize the situation and focus on a solution to the issue. During the visit of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, we stated that it is necessary to solve the humanitarian issues, the issues of prisoners of war and the search efforts first,” he said.

Asked if he will raise the issue of Hadrut and the other sectors of the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast under the control of Azerbaijan during the negotiations, Pashinyan said Armenia needs to raise all the issues that are important for the life and work of the people of Artsakh.