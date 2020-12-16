Armenia MOD on video of Armenian servicemen being brought out of encirclement in Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd villages

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia has issued clarification regarding the video disseminated on the Internet and showing servicemen coming out of encirclement in the Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd villages of Hadrut region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
“A video showing Armenian servicemen being brought out of encirclement from the Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd villages of the Hadrut region has been disseminated for the last few hours.
The video corresponds to reality. The operation was carried out due to the active steps taken by the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Artsakh and through the direct mediation of Commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, Lieutenant-General Rustam Muradov,” the clarification reads.