Armenia Investigative Committee launches case under article of leading serviceman to suicide
Armenia Investigative Committee launches case under article of leading serviceman to suicide
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Incidents

The investigation department of the third garrison of the Armed Forces of Armenia has launched a criminal case in regard to the death of serviceman Vahe Babayan, as reported the Investigative Committee of Armenia.

“On December 15 at around 2 p.m. fixed-term compulsory serviceman, Private Vahe Babayan was found with a fatal gunshot wound in the jaw area at a guard post of a military unit of the Defense Army.

The investigation department of the third garrison has launched a criminal case in regard to the incident under the elements of crime provided for by Article 360.1 of the Criminal Code of Armenia (negligently leading a serviceman to commit suicide).

Preliminary investigation is underway,” the press release reads.

As reported earlier, on Tuesday, at around 2:17pm, serviceman Vahe Babayan, born in 2002, sustained a fatal gunshot wound under yet unknown circumstances at a guard post of one of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army military units located in a northeasterly direction
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
