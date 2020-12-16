Armenia Investigative Committee launches case under article of leading serviceman to suicide

The investigation department of the third garrison of the Armed Forces of Armenia has launched a criminal case in regard to the death of serviceman Vahe Babayan, as reported the Investigative Committee of Armenia.
“On December 15 at around 2 p.m. fixed-term compulsory serviceman, Private Vahe Babayan was found with a fatal gunshot wound in the jaw area at a guard post of a military unit of the Defense Army.
The investigation department of the third garrison has launched a criminal case in regard to the incident under the elements of crime provided for by Article 360.1 of the Criminal Code of Armenia (negligently leading a serviceman to commit suicide).
Preliminary investigation is underway,” the press release reads.
As reported earlier, on Tuesday, at around 2:17pm, serviceman Vahe Babayan, born in 2002, sustained a fatal gunshot wound under yet unknown circumstances at a guard post of one of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army military units located in a northeasterly direction