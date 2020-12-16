Armenia FM: Turkey hasn't changed in the last 100 years

In an interview with Le Monde, Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian failed to directly respond to the question about the country’s relations with Turkey.
“Currently, Armenia doesn’t have diplomatic relations with Turkey, even though Armenia hasn’t set any precondition for normalization of ties, including recognition of the Armenian Genocide.
We witnessed Turkey’s involvement in Azerbaijan’s recent aggression against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Recently, Turkey has been transferring mercenaries to different regions for the purpose of destabilization.
Over the past years, we have talked about ‘a new Turkey’, but the international community has witnessed that Turkey hasn’t changed in the last 100 years. Armenians are still hated, just like they were hated in the Ottoman Empire. Moreover, there is a new foundation for hatred in Turkey’s fraternal Azerbaijan,” the minister said.