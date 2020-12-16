News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 17
USD
524.9
EUR
640.64
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
524.9
EUR
640.64
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenia FM: Putin and Lavrov made tremendous efforts to stop the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh
Armenia FM: Putin and Lavrov made tremendous efforts to stop the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Vladimir Putin and Sergey Lavrov made tremendous efforts to stop the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh. This is what Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ara Aivazian said in an interview with Le Monde.

Asked how he would assess Russia’s actions during the conflict, the minister stated that this is a rather broad issue.

“We are aware of President of Russia Vladimir Putin’s statements that Armenia is Russia’s strategic ally and Azerbaijan is Russia’s strategic partner. Vladimir Putin and Sergey Lavrov made tremendous efforts to stop the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh. There were three attempts made for the establishment of a ceasefire during the 44 days of the war. The Armenian people appreciate the efforts that helped save thousands of lives. The aim of the presence of Russian peacekeepers (1,960 soldiers) in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) is to avoid a new conflict,” Aivazian emphasized.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Ambassador to Iran meets with Iranian Customs Administration head
During the meeting, the parties...
 ECHR confirms importance of interim measures for claims of Armenia and Azerbaijan
On 15 December 2020 the Court...
 Armenia defense minister meets with relatives of missing servicemen
Harutyunyan also touched upon...
 Artsakh Defense Army: Fates of 73 people in Khtsaberd-Hin Tagher direction remain unknown
Chief of the General Staff of...
 Politik.am: Armenia currently has 1,400 missing servicemen and unrecognizable bodies of 700 victims
At this moment, the authorities have...
 Armenia MOD on video of Armenian servicemen being brought out of encirclement in Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd villages
The video corresponds to...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos