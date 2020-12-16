Armenia FM: Putin and Lavrov made tremendous efforts to stop the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh

Vladimir Putin and Sergey Lavrov made tremendous efforts to stop the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh. This is what Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ara Aivazian said in an interview with Le Monde.
Asked how he would assess Russia’s actions during the conflict, the minister stated that this is a rather broad issue.
“We are aware of President of Russia Vladimir Putin’s statements that Armenia is Russia’s strategic ally and Azerbaijan is Russia’s strategic partner. Vladimir Putin and Sergey Lavrov made tremendous efforts to stop the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh. There were three attempts made for the establishment of a ceasefire during the 44 days of the war. The Armenian people appreciate the efforts that helped save thousands of lives. The aim of the presence of Russian peacekeepers (1,960 soldiers) in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) is to avoid a new conflict,” Aivazian emphasized.