Head of police station in Armenian village, Police Colonel Janik Marutyan resigns

Head of the police station in Aragats village of Aragatsotn Province of Armenia, Police Colonel Janik Marutyan has submitted a resignation letter, Mediaport reported.
Marutyan, who participated in the first and third Artsakh wars, stated the following: “Having an incompetent Prime Minister who broke the backbone of the Armenian people and kneeled before the enemy is lower than the dignity of an officer.”
More than 20 police officers have publicly announced their resignations and have said they don’t want to serve the incumbent authorities.