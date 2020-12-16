News
Armenia defense minister meets with relatives of missing servicemen
Armenia defense minister meets with relatives of missing servicemen
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan today met with the relatives of missing servicemen, as reported the Ministry of Defense.

The defense minister listened to their concerns, questions and proposals and clarified the issues related to the exchange of prisoners of war and the search for the missing servicemen in the territories that are under the control of Azerbaijan. Harutyunyan emphasized that the search efforts continue and that the issues raised are discussed with the colleagues of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the administration of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

Harutyunyan also touched upon the problems with the DNA research and informed that more efforts are being made in this direction. He also informed that the search efforts in Nagorno-Karabakh are coordinated by a representative of the Ministry of Defense and stated that the relatives of the servicemen will be provided with more clarifications.
Հայերեն
