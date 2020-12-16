News
Thursday
December 17
News
EU to disburse EUR 9,000,000 in grants to support justice reforms in Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Ministry of Justice of Armenia posted the following on its Facebook page:

“Today, the European Union (EU) informed the Government of Armenia about the disbursement of € 9 million in grants to support Justice Reforms in Armenia. This disbursement of 9 MEUR is the first tranche of the Justice reforms budget support program with overall amount of 30 MEUR. I reaffirm that the Judicial and Anti-Corruption Reforms remain the priority directions for our Government and I am happy to state that the good progress achieved during this one year has also gained appreciation of our European partners. I am thankful to the European Union for continuous support and effective cooperation in Justice sector.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
