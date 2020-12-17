R. Clarke Cooper, US Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs, claims that Russia's presence poses a risk of destabilization for Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)], RIA Novosti reported.
During a press conference, an Azerbaijani journalist asked Cooper how the United States intends to help countries in the region counteract the Russian influence.
The US assistant secretary of state replied that he unequivocally agrees with the remark that where there is a Russian presence, there is a risk of destabilization and a challenge to all states and parties that are involved in what is happening there.
According to him, the United States supports the need for peace talks and the OSCE Minsk Group’s participation in them, as well as pays additional attention to humanitarian issues.