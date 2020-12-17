News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 17
USD
524.9
EUR
640.64
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
524.9
EUR
640.64
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
There is "risk of destabilization" in Karabakh due to Russia, says US State Department official
There is "risk of destabilization" in Karabakh due to Russia, says US State Department official
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

R. Clarke Cooper, US Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs, claims that Russia's presence poses a risk of destabilization for Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)], RIA Novosti reported.

During a press conference, an Azerbaijani journalist asked Cooper how the United States intends to help countries in the region counteract the Russian influence.

The US assistant secretary of state replied that he unequivocally agrees with the remark that where there is a Russian presence, there is a risk of destabilization and a challenge to all states and parties that are involved in what is happening there.

According to him, the United States supports the need for peace talks and the OSCE Minsk Group’s participation in them, as well as pays additional attention to humanitarian issues.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Sarcelles municipal council of France adopts resolution on Artsakh
It called on the French government to recognize the Republic of Artsakh…
 Armenia deputy PM: Border troops are being deployed along our borders
The Minister of Defense is in Syunik Province…
 December 19 to 21 declared days of mourning in Karabakh
By the decree of President Arayik Harutyunyan
 Armenia official: Data on people captured in Artsakh’s Khtsaberd are being verified
We expect a solution in the near future, the deputy PM added…
 Clamart city council of France adopts resolution recognizing Artsakh sovereignty
It called on the French president to…
 Armenia deputy PM: Work in progress to verify captives' data
And regarding their further exchange…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos