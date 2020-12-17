News
Thursday
December 17
Newspaper: Artsakh security forces’ leaders to be changed
Newspaper: Artsakh security forces’ leaders to be changed
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: The process of forming a government of national accord has started in Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)]; within this framework, the most criticized officials will leave their positions in the near future.

According to our information, first of all the security forces—the director of the NSS [National Security Service], the chief of police, the prosecutor general. There will also be changes in the parliament; ARF [party] member Davit Ishkhanyan will become NA [National Assembly] President. (…).

Yesterday, AR [Artsakh Republic] President [Arayik Harutyunyan] announced his leaving the [ruling] Free Homeland party and sent a message, whereby, in fact, heralded a velvet transfer of power to [serving National Security Council Secretary] Vitaly Balasanyan.

Moreover, after editing the published message, he [Harutyunyan] promised: "At the first opportunity, I will lay down my presidential powers, and snap national elections will be organized in Artsakh in a reasonable time, during which I will not run and will leave politics."
