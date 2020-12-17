News
Biden expected to get coronavirus vaccination next week
Biden expected to get coronavirus vaccination next week
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President-elect Joe Biden is expected to get his first Covid-19 vaccination early next week, CNN has learned, and plans to get his shot in public, CNN reported.

"I don't want to get ahead of the line, but I want to make sure we demonstrate to the American people that it is safe to take," Biden told reporters Wednesday in Wilmington, Delaware.

"When I do it, I'll do it publicly, so you can all witness my getting it done," the President-elect said.

People familiar with the plans say Biden is likely to get his shot next week. The delay has not been borne out of hesitation, aides say, but rather logistics of administering the shot in a public setting.

Biden told CNN earlier this month that he would be "happy to" receive a coronavirus vaccine once Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said it was safe, and that he would get the injection in a public setting to demonstrate his confidence in it.

The first doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine were injected into health care workers, those at the front lines of the pandemic, on Monday. The vaccine was authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use last week, and the first doses have been delivered to all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
