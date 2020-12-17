Newspaper: Mass arrests expected in Armenia in near future

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: According to Zhoghovurd daily’s information, mass arrests are expected in the near future. The reason is that the opposition is heating up the forms of struggle day by day. And since the government has not yet made a decision to surrender, it, in turn, is toughening the things to do.
It should be noted that yesterday Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a member of the [opposition] ARF [party] SB [Supreme Body], presented their future things to do, which in fact will not be limited to marches and rallies alone. "Tuesday, December 22, is declared the most decisive day of the struggle. On that day, the RA citizen shall forget his daily life, he cannot get up indifferently, go to work, go shopping, and be indifferent to this treacherous process," Saghatelyan said, announcing a nationwide labor strike and [school] class strike, mass protests of disobedience that day.
After hearing about this tactic, according to the Zhoghovurd daily’s information, law enforcement representatives have already been instructed to be vigilant, to see to it that there will be arrests, including at the level of opposition leaders, so that the opposition forces will not have leaders before the scheduled day, hoping that the struggle will weaken and will not have a continuation.