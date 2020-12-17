1,174 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Thursday morning, 1,174 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 151,392 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 25 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 2,581 cases.

Five more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 642 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 1,296, the total respective number so far is 129,990, and the number of people currently being treated is 18,179—which is a drop by 152 in one day.

And 3,537 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 558,446 such tests have been performed to date.