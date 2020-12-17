News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 17
USD
524.9
EUR
640.64
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
524.9
EUR
640.64
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
1,174 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
1,174 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Thursday morning, 1,174 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 151,392 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 25 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 2,581 cases.

Five more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 642 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 1,296, the total respective number so far is 129,990, and the number of people currently being treated is 18,179—which is a drop by 152 in one day.

And 3,537 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 558,446 such tests have been performed to date.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Biden expected to get coronavirus vaccination next week
The US President-elect plans to get his shot in public…
 UK residents to be allowed to celebrate Christmas with loved ones
But PM Boris Johnson has urged people to keep Christmas celebrations "short" and "small" to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 over the festive period…
 More than 198 thousand COVID-19 cases detected in US in the last 24 hours
The number of COVID-19 cases in the US...
 Germany reports record COVID-19 death rate
Fears that the coronavirus could get out of control in the country prompted German...
 3,487 COVID-19 cases reported in Georgia over the past 24 hours
The first COVID-19 case in Georgia was recorded on February 26...
 China to buy at least 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from BioNTech
The agreement does not specify when the remaining 50 million doses will arrive...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos