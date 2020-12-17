News
Thursday
December 17
Armenia official: Data on people captured in Artsakh’s Khtsaberd are being verified
Armenia official: Data on people captured in Artsakh’s Khtsaberd are being verified
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Most likely, the data on the people captured in Khtsaberd village of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) are being verified at the moment. Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan stated about this at Thursday’s Cabinet session of the government of Armenia.

"Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Onik Gasparyan, is in Artsakh today to find out the solutions and hold discussions on location. Talks are being held with the Azerbaijani side on this issue, and we expect a solution in the near future," Avinyan added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
