Armenia deputy PM: Border troops are being deployed along our borders

YEREVAN. – Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan is currently in Syunik Province; border troops are being deployed along our borders. Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan stated about this at Thursday’s Cabinet session of the government of Armenia.
In his turn, the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Suren Papikyan said: "At this phase, the [Syunik] provincial governor is working with our partners at the border guard service and the Ministry of Defense. According to the information I received, at the moment the troops of the frontier forces are being deployed along the border of the Republic of Armenia. To avoid various interpretations and misinformation, it should be noted that the borders of the Republic of Armenia are naturally strong and are controllable by our armed forces."