Thursday
December 17
Armenia official: There was some tension in Hin Shen village of Artsakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – There was some tension in Hin Shen village of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and the issue is not resolved at the moment. Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan stated about this at Thursday’s Cabinet session of the government of Armenia.

"At the moment, there is inter-positional communication, the issue is not completely resolved, but the Russian peacekeeping troops are also deployed in that area, and we expect that in the near future we will have a final solution to the issues related to Hin Shen," Avinyan said.
