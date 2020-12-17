News
Thursday
December 17
News
Russia emergency ministry delivers first train cars with humanitarian aid to Nagorno-Karabakh
Russia emergency ministry delivers first train cars with humanitarian aid to Nagorno-Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society

The first three of the 54 railway cars carrying humanitarian aid have arrived in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] from Russia, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) informed RIA Novosti.

The ministry had informed Wednesday that about 1,200 tons of humanitarian aid had been sent—with these train cars—to Nagorno-Karabakh from eight Russian cities.

"The first three wagons with more than 800 tons of basic necessities have arrived in the region by rail. Specialists of the Russian MES are unloading and delivering the humanitarian aid to destinations," the press release of the Russian MES reads.

It is added that other railway cars that are sent to Nagorno-Karabakh will bring construction material, power plants, fire cisterns, and household items.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
