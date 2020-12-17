Clamart city council of France adopts resolution recognizing Artsakh sovereignty

STEPANAKERT. – The municipal council of Clamart, France, has adopted a resolution on a final settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict and the recognition of Artsakh's sovereignty, the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Foreign Ministry reported.

In particular, the resolution states: "France, based on its historical friendly ties with Armenia, must play a major role in a lasting political and peaceful solution. France, as a country defending human rights, must officially recognize the Artsakh Republic for the right of peoples to self-determination."

The Clamart Municipal Council added that this recognition would pave the way for the international recognition of nations, effectively guaranteeing the integrity of its borders and protecting its people, who have the right to live in peace.

"Consequently, the Clamart Municipal Council, held on December 9, 2020, calls on the President of the Republic [of France] to engage France in the process of final settlement of the conflict, implementation of the peace process, and immediate recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh, remove the ban imposed on [French] urban communities on having institutional ties with the Artsakh Republic,” the resolution also says.