Russia MOD: Electricity supply in Karabakh is completely restored
Russia MOD: Electricity supply in Karabakh is completely restored
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Russia
Theme: Society

The Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] electricity system, whose regulation was assisted by the Russian peacekeepers after the hostilities in the region, has been completely restored, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

"Uninterrupted electricity supply has resumed to 24 settlements with a total population of more than 12 thousand" the respective statement also said.

In addition, Russian peacekeepers have delivered humanitarian packages of food and basic necessities to several hundred families in Khnapat village of Askeran Region.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
