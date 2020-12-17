Armenia’s Syunik Province residents block road nearby Kapan town airport

Numerous residents of Armenia’s Syunik Province have blocked the road nearby the Kapan town airport.
They are concerned about the security of the borders, and note that the trilateral statement that was signed on November 9 states that the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict shall stop at their current positions, whereas the recent developments do not attest to this.
"We want to have guarantees that the enemy [Azerbaijan] will not fire on this road tomorrow, or the next day, because years ago there was its occurrence when they were firing, capturing," one of the aforesaid protesters told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
They demand a clear explanation from the relevant bodies, and they intend to keep this road closed until there is a clarification.
At the moment, there are policemen on location, and they are trying to negotiate with these demonstrators in order to reopen the road.