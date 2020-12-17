News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 17
USD
524.9
EUR
640.64
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
524.9
EUR
640.64
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Armenia’s Syunik Province residents block road nearby Kapan town airport
Armenia’s Syunik Province residents block road nearby Kapan town airport
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Numerous residents of Armenia’s Syunik Province have blocked the road nearby the Kapan town airport.

They are concerned about the security of the borders, and note that the trilateral statement that was signed on November 9 states that the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict shall stop at their current positions, whereas the recent developments do not attest to this.

 "We want to have guarantees that the enemy [Azerbaijan] will not fire on this road tomorrow, or the next day, because years ago there was its occurrence when they were firing, capturing," one of the aforesaid protesters told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

They demand a clear explanation from the relevant bodies, and they intend to keep this road closed until there is a clarification.

At the moment, there are policemen on location, and they are trying to negotiate with these demonstrators in order to reopen the road.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Citizens holding demonstration at Yerevan metro station, chanting "Armenia Without Nikol"
Citizens of Yerevan are holding a...
 Armenian police officer swears at demonstrator during opposition's march
The citizen claimed that the police officer...
 Citizens holding "March of Dignity" in Yerevan demanding PM Pashinyan’s resignation
The opposition Homeland Salvation Movement has planned these marches every day this week…
 Armenia MOD meeting with 10 of parents of missing servicemen, others waiting
Some parents reported that ten...
 Citizens demanding Armenia PM Pashinyan’s resignation picket outside government building
They have brought with them a scarecrow with the image of Pashinyan…
 Situation is tense nearby Armenia MOD building
Relatives of the missing servicemen broke down the Ministry gate…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos