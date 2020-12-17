News
News
December 19 to 21 declared days of mourning in Karabakh
December 19 to 21 declared days of mourning in Karabakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on declaring mourning in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), from December 19 to 21, to honor the victims of the recent war that was unleashed against Artsakh on September 27 by the enemy.

Also according to this decree, the flag of Artsakh will be flown at half-staff during those days of mourning.

On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities— which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh. Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities. But this statement also stipulates the handover of part of Artsakh lands to Azerbaijan. 
