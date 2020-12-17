Armenia President receives leaders of extra-parliamentary forces

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian continues to hold consultations with parliamentary and extra-parliamentary forces.
President Sarkissian met with Secretary of the Social Democrat Hunchakian Party Radik Karapetyan, Chairman of the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party (Ramgavar) Hrachya Karapetyan, leader of the Greens Party Armenak Dovlatyan, President of the “Defender of the Homeland” national cultural foundation Gagik Safaryan, leader of Homeland of Armenians Party Anahit Yeghoyan and leader of Justice Party Artur Baloyan.
During the meeting, the interlocutors exchanged views on the current situation in Armenia and the paths to solving the situation, and the representatives of the political parties shared their opinions and approaches.