News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 17
USD
523.42
EUR
640.2
RUB
7.19
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
523.42
EUR
640.2
RUB
7.19
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Armenia President receives leaders of extra-parliamentary forces
Armenia President receives leaders of extra-parliamentary forces
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian continues to hold consultations with parliamentary and extra-parliamentary forces.

President Sarkissian met with Secretary of the Social Democrat Hunchakian Party Radik Karapetyan, Chairman of the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party (Ramgavar) Hrachya Karapetyan, leader of the Greens Party Armenak Dovlatyan, President of the “Defender of the Homeland” national cultural foundation Gagik Safaryan, leader of Homeland of Armenians Party Anahit Yeghoyan and leader of Justice Party Artur Baloyan.

During the meeting, the interlocutors exchanged views on the current situation in Armenia and the paths to solving the situation, and the representatives of the political parties shared their opinions and approaches.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Lori Province governor: No need for snap elections, majority supports PM even today
Asked if the ruling political party has...
 Renowned Armenia singer is being apprehended, says NGO official
Ex-MP Shushan Petrosyan…
 Newspaper: Artsakh security forces’ leaders to be changed
President Arayik Harutyunyan, in fact, heralded a velvet transfer of power to serving National Security Council Secretary Vitaly Balasanyan…
 Newspaper: Mass arrests expected in Armenia in near future
Including at the level of opposition leaders…
 Armenia PM dismisses Shirak Province deputy governor
By the decision of Nikol Pashinyan...
 Governor of Armenia's Lori Province resigns
Governor of Lori Province of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos