Sarcelles municipal council of France adopts resolution on Artsakh
Sarcelles municipal council of France adopts resolution on Artsakh
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) informs that the French city of Sarcelles, which is a sister city to Martakert town in Artsakh, has adopted a resolution on the situation in Artsakh, and this resolution states as follows:

"On September 27, 2020, Azerbaijan, with the support of Turkey, launched an attack with a particular strength against the Artsakh Republic. The Artsakh Republic’s considerable part, which the inhabitants were forced to leave, was occupied by Azerbaijan.

Based on this situation, the city of Sarcelles unanimously:

▪ reaffirms the urgent need to reach a final settlement of the conflict that will guarantee the lasting safety of the civilian population;

▪ reaffirms the absolute need for the peaceful population who left the Artsakh Republic to return safely to their settlements;

▪ recognizes the right of the Armenians of the Artsakh Republic to self-determination as the only chance for guaranteeing their safety;

▪ calls on the French government to recognize the Republic of Artsakh and to establish diplomatic relations with its authorities in order to reach a final settlement of the conflict;

▪ provides 5,000-euro assistance to the French All Armenian Fund to render assistance to the conflict-affected population."
Հայերեն
