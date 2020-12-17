News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 17
USD
523.42
EUR
640.2
RUB
7.19
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
523.42
EUR
640.2
RUB
7.19
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Armenia Lori Province governor: No need for snap elections, majority supports PM even today
Armenia Lori Province governor: No need for snap elections, majority supports PM even today
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Snap elections aren’t on our agenda since the people already elected Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in 2018, and even today, the majority of people support him. This is what former deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Aram Khachatryan, who was appointed Governor of Lori Province today, told reporters after today’s government session.

“We’ll wait until the subsequent elections in 2023, and the people will express their opinion,” he said.

Asked if the ruling political party has decided to wait until the next elections, Khachatryan said the issue hasn’t been discussed. He said he respects the people who are demanding the Prime Minister’s resignation, adding that even though it’s their right, those people aren’t the majority of the population.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia President receives leaders of extra-parliamentary forces
President Sarkissian met with...
 Renowned Armenia singer is being apprehended, says NGO official
Ex-MP Shushan Petrosyan…
 Newspaper: Artsakh security forces’ leaders to be changed
President Arayik Harutyunyan, in fact, heralded a velvet transfer of power to serving National Security Council Secretary Vitaly Balasanyan…
 Newspaper: Mass arrests expected in Armenia in near future
Including at the level of opposition leaders…
 Armenia PM dismisses Shirak Province deputy governor
By the decision of Nikol Pashinyan...
 Governor of Armenia's Lori Province resigns
Governor of Lori Province of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos