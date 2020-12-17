Armenia Lori Province governor: No need for snap elections, majority supports PM even today

Snap elections aren’t on our agenda since the people already elected Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in 2018, and even today, the majority of people support him. This is what former deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Aram Khachatryan, who was appointed Governor of Lori Province today, told reporters after today’s government session.
“We’ll wait until the subsequent elections in 2023, and the people will express their opinion,” he said.
Asked if the ruling political party has decided to wait until the next elections, Khachatryan said the issue hasn’t been discussed. He said he respects the people who are demanding the Prime Minister’s resignation, adding that even though it’s their right, those people aren’t the majority of the population.