38 Armenian scientists of Armenia and other countries demand Nikol Pashinyan's resignation
38 Armenian scientists of Armenia and other countries demand Nikol Pashinyan's resignation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian scientists and researchers of prestigious universities and academic institutions of Armenia and foreign countries have issued a statement demanding the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan and his cabinet since they are concerned about Pashinyan’s policy.

“Over the past two-and-a-half years, Nikol Pashinyan and his cabinet have made several mistakes, but the loss of a part of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) is the line that Pashinyan and his team crossed, and after this, him staying in power is not only unsubstantiated, but is also becoming a reason for more devastating consequences every day,” the statement reads. The scientists and researchers also stated that some of them had supported the revolution in 2018 and had issued a joint statement, but “over the past two-and-a-half years, Nikol Pashinyan’s government hasn’t taken any action to improve the situation of science in Armenia and to strengthen cooperation with Armenian scientists abroad and has discredited scientists.”

The scientists also express their willingness to do everything they can to help Armenia solve the crisis with their knowledge and skills and contribute to the empowerment of the country which, in their opinion, is impossible “so long as Nikol Pashinyan is the Prime Minister of Armenia.”

Thirty-eight Armenian scientists representing prestigious academic institutions of Armenia and other countries have already joined the statement.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
