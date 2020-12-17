News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 17
USD
523.42
EUR
640.2
RUB
7.19
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
523.42
EUR
640.2
RUB
7.19
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Karabakh President expresses condolences to Armenia PM on occasion of father's death
Karabakh President expresses condolences to Armenia PM on occasion of father's death
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan has sent a telegram of condolence to Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of the death of his father, Vova Pashinyan.

The telegram particularly reads as follows:

“Distinguished Mr. Prime Minister,

I was deeply saddened by the news about the death of your beloved father, Vova Pashinyan.

On behalf of the people and authorities of Artsakh and myself, I express condolences and support to you and your family and all the relatives and close ones of the deceased.

At this difficult moment of irreversible loss, I wish you strength and endurance.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh president discusses security issues with heads of power structures
The sides discussed a wide range of issues on the agenda related to the country's internal and external security...
 Mane Tandilyan is appointed Artsakh Minister of Labor, Social Affairs, Housing
According to a decree by President Arayik Haroutyunyan…
 President Arayik Haroutyunyan speaks on appointing Vitaly Balasanyan as Artsakh Security Council Secretary
Following my appeal for consolidation and unity, the first significant cooperation was established with Hero of Artsakh…
 Vitali Balasanyan is appointed Artsakh Security Council Secretary
According to a decree signed by President Arayik Haroutyunyan…
 Artsakh President receives Armenia Military Prosecutor-led delegation
A broad range of issues related to...
 President: Artsakh public utilities, communication services to be free of charge for 1 year
Haroutyunyan convened a meeting to discuss the mechanisms of state support to be provided to the local population to overcome the post-war social situation…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos