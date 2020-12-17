Karabakh President expresses condolences to Armenia PM on occasion of father's death

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan has sent a telegram of condolence to Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of the death of his father, Vova Pashinyan.
The telegram particularly reads as follows:
“Distinguished Mr. Prime Minister,
I was deeply saddened by the news about the death of your beloved father, Vova Pashinyan.
On behalf of the people and authorities of Artsakh and myself, I express condolences and support to you and your family and all the relatives and close ones of the deceased.
At this difficult moment of irreversible loss, I wish you strength and endurance.”