Armenia FM meets with Belgian counterpart

Today Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ara Aivazian, who is on a working visit to Belgium to attend the session of the EU-Armenia Partnership Council, had a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Foreign Trade, and the Federal Cultural Institutions Sophie Wilmes, as reported the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The foreign ministers discussed issues on further strengthening of bilateral and multilateral cooperation and touched upon regional security and stability.
Minister Aivazian talked about the steps that the Armenian government is taking to eliminate the consequences of the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression against the people of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) ,that is, the steps that are first and foremost aimed at addressing the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh. In this context, the ministers particularly emphasized the importance of the involvement of the international community, particularly EU member states.
The interlocutors attached special importance to addressing issues related to peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the scope of the Co-Chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group.