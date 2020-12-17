News
As of Friday border troops, Russian peacekeepers to stand on Armenia’s Syunik Province border, says governor
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The governor of Syunik Province of Armenia, Melikset Poghosyan, arrived at Kapan town airport where numerous Syunik residents have blocked the road.

He is negotiating with them in order to reopen the road because according to him, the matter at hand will not be resolved this way.

The governor proposed to sit around the table and consult as to with whom they should meet to get answers to their questions. "I am with you," Poghosyan added.

The head of Shikahogh village told the governor that they had received an order Thursday to retreat from the border positions, then asked how long the villagers would have to protect the borders.

"The villagers will not stand [at the borders] as of tomorrow; the border troops and the Russian peacekeepers will stand [there]," the governor replied.

The people who have blocked the road expressed their confidence in the governor.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
