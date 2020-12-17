News
Putin says cessation of bloodshed is major outcome of trilateral statement on Nagorno-Karabakh
Putin says cessation of bloodshed is major outcome of trilateral statement on Nagorno-Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


The major outcome of the trilateral statement signed by Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on November 9 is the cessation of bloodshed in Nagorno-Karabakh. This is what President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin said during his annual press conference.

“The agreement on cessation of hostilities is very important since this means the end of bloodshed, and this is extremely important and fundamental. The rest is secondary. Protection of the lives and health of people is the most important issue that Russia solved,” Putin added.

Putin also expressed hope that the recent clash between Armenian and Azerbaijani servicemen in the Hadrut region will be the only case of escalation after the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh and that it will be possible to sit at the negotiating table.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
