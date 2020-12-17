Putin: From the perspective of international law, Nagorno-Karabakh is a part of Azerbaijan

From the perspective of international law, the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh is a part of Azerbaijan. This is what President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin said during his annual press conference today.
“I have also said that, from the perspective of international law, all these territories are an integral part of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Armenia itself hasn’t recognized the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh. From the perspective of international law, Nagorno-Karabakh is also Azerbaijan,” Putin stressed.