News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 17
USD
523.42
EUR
640.2
RUB
7.19
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
523.42
EUR
640.2
RUB
7.19
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Putin: From the perspective of international law, Nagorno-Karabakh is a part of Azerbaijan
Putin: From the perspective of international law, Nagorno-Karabakh is a part of Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


From the perspective of international law, the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh is a part of Azerbaijan. This is what President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin said during his annual press conference today.

“I have also said that, from the perspective of international law, all these territories are an integral part of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Armenia itself hasn’t recognized the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh. From the perspective of international law, Nagorno-Karabakh is also Azerbaijan,” Putin stressed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM: March to mourn martyrs at Yerablur Military Pantheon will be held on Dec. 19 at 1 p.m.
A few days ago, the Prime Minister...
 Russian peacekeepers deliver humanitarian aid to village of Nagorno-Karabakh's Askeran region
Russian peacekeepers continue to...
 Artsakh Defense Army: Bodies of 9 Armenian soldiers found in area near Hin Tagher-Khtsaberd military posts
Necessary operations are...
 Armenian NGO president: Nothing mentioned about handover of Syunik Province in statement signed by Nikol Pashinyan
According to Arpine Hovhannisyan...
 Karabakh President spokesman refutes news about populating 12,024 citizens of Azerbaijan in Stepanakert
“Citing the “Vestnik Kavkaza” website...
 Head of Armenia's Vorotan town: If we give Syunik Province, the Turks will want Yerevan as well
According to Mayor of Kapan...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos