Putin hopes other countries provide support in Nagorno-Karabakh

Russia hopes the countries that are mediators for settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and international organizations take action and start actively helping the region. This is what President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin said during today’s press conference.
“Russia really hopes the international mediators take action and actually start helping people who are in need of help, and first and foremost the refugees returning to Nagorno-Karabakh. We hope not only Russia, but also international organizations like the UNICEF, the UNESCO and the UN Food Programme send humanitarian aid,” Putin said.