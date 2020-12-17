Putin comments on ceasefire violation in Nagorno-Karabakh

The violation of the ceasefire regime in Nagorno-Karabakh was the only violation that was recorded after entry into force of the November 9 joint statement on complete cessation of hostilities. This is what President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin said during today’s annual press conference, adding that he hopes there won’t be such cases anymore.
“There was only one ceasefire violation, and I hope this is the last one and it will eventually be possible to sit at the negotiating table and through the mediation of Russia and the OSCE Minsk Group. It is important that the process is launched and that the outcome is positive,” he said.