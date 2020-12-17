News
Head of Armenia's Vorotan town: If we give Syunik Province, the Turks will want Yerevan as well
Head of Armenia's Vorotan town: If we give Syunik Province, the Turks will want Yerevan as well
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Head of Vorotan town of Armenia’s Syunik Province Surik Ohanjanyan has joined the demonstrators who have shut down the road to Goris.

“We all demand that the Turks don’t reach our borders. Even if the authorities are giving a territory to them, it should be a neutral zone. The issue of Kubatlu and Zangelan wasn’t stated in the joint statement signed on November 9. The sides to the conflict had to stop at their positions,” Ohanjanyan stated, adding that if Armenia gives one territory, it will have to give more territories.

“It’s easy for people living in Yerevan. If Armenia gives away Syunik Province, the Turks will want Yerevan as well. What we’re saying is that there should be a neutral zone that is far away from Syunik Province,” Ohanjanyan said.

According to Mayor of Kapan Gevorg Parsyan, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia has issued an order according to which all the positions of the city of Kapan of Syunik Province will be transferred to Azerbaijan by 5 p.m. tomorrow.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
