Karabakh President spokesman refutes news about populating 12,024 citizens of Azerbaijan in Stepanakert
Karabakh President spokesman refutes news about populating 12,024 citizens of Azerbaijan in Stepanakert
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Spokesman of the President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Vahram Poghosyan posted the following on his Facebook page:

“Citing the “Vestnik Kavkaza” website, Armenian presses are disseminating more disinformation of Azerbaijani sources which state that 12,024 citizens of Azerbaijan will allegedly be populated in Stepanakert. This is absolute stupidity that the Azerbaijani propaganda machine is deliberately disseminating in order to further increase the already existing tension among members of society.

Another important observation: the propagandistic statements of Azerbaijan have always been disseminated for Russian-language readers on “Vestnik Kavkaza” website, and so I ask Armenian media representatives to refrain from disseminating any material of that website as much as possible.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
