Armenian opposition member: Nikol Pashinyan must be removed from office before the New Year

Nikol Pashinyan came to power to transfer Armenian statehood to Turkish and Azerbaijani hooligans and mercenaries. This is what member of the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party in Armenia Artsvik Minasyan said during the “Armenia Without Nikol” march held today.
“Nikol Pashinyan and his ‘pack of wolves’ not only gave Artsakh and took the lives of over 5,000 sons of the Armenian nation, today he is also transferring the positions of Syunik Province on the border. He doesn’t have the right to be the leader of Armenia. Nikol Pashinyan must be removed from the post of Prime Minister of Armenia before the New Year. He doesn’t have the right to ring in the New Year and address our people,” Artsvik Minasyan said.
Citizens are holding a “March for Dignity” in Yerevan, demanding the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan and chanting “Nikol leave”.