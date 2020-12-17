Spain's 36th city recognizes Armenian Genocide

Just minutes ago, the City Council of Castellon, Spain unanimously adopted Ararat Armenian Association’s petition by which the City Council of Castello recognizes the Armenian Genocide perpetrated in the Ottoman Empire, urges the country’s authorities and other local self-government bodies and the Turkish government to recognize the Armenian Genocide as well.

Castellon is the center of the Valencia Community, meaning the three regional centers of Valencia — Valencia, Alicante and Castellon — have recognized the Armenian Genocide.

Overall, out of the 36 cities having recognized the Armenian Genocide, 11 are regional centers, including Malaga, San Sebastian, Merida, Burgos, Soria, Sabadel, Alicante or Castellon.

Five communities of Spain, including Basque Country, Catalonia, Baleares, Navarra and Aragon, have recognized the Armenian Genocide.

Currently, efforts are being made for recognition by the Parliament of Valencia.

The petition was submitted to the city council by representative of Ararat Armenian Association in Castellon Naira Safaryan.

Five political parties signed under the resolution drafted on the basis of the petition, including PSOE, Ciudadanos, Compromis, Podemos and the Lefts Union (Izquierda Unida), and the PP and VOX parties also voted in favor of the resolution.