News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 17
USD
523.42
EUR
640.2
RUB
7.19
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
523.42
EUR
640.2
RUB
7.19
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Armenian NGO president: Nothing mentioned about handover of Syunik Province in statement signed by Nikol Pashinyan
Armenian NGO president: Nothing mentioned about handover of Syunik Province in statement signed by Nikol Pashinyan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

An extremely major event is taking place in Syunik Province right now, and it completely contradicts the capitulation act that Nikol Pashinyan since the capitulation act doesn’t mention anything about Kapan and the remaining territories of Syunik Province. This is what President of Legal Education and Oversight NGO Arpine Hovhannisyan said during the “Armenia Without Nikol” march today.

“Nikol Pashinyan is staying in power so that he can complete his treacherous plan. What he is trying to say is that either he will be Prime Minister or Armenia won’t exist. We have gathered here to tell the traitor that Armenia will exist without him. Pashinyan is leading Armenia closer to a larger precipice every time,” she stated.

According to Arpine Hovhannisyan, since there is nothing mentioned about the handover of the territories of Syunik Province in the trilateral statement, Armenia’s law-enforcement authorities must launch a criminal case against Nikol Pashinyan to find out why the territories of Syunik Province are being handed over.

“What is this treacherous act? Within the scope of this act, I am asking the Prosecutor General of Armenia if he is a citizen of Armenia and a defender of law and order. He has to follow the example of the honorable prosecutors who are resigning because they don’t want to serve the traitor. It is the duty of the Prosecutor General to immediately find out why the traitor is handing over Armenia to the Turks," she said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM: March to mourn martyrs at Yerablur Military Pantheon will be held on Dec. 19 at 1 p.m.
A few days ago, the Prime Minister...
 Russian peacekeepers deliver humanitarian aid to village of Nagorno-Karabakh's Askeran region
Russian peacekeepers continue to...
 Artsakh Defense Army: Bodies of 9 Armenian soldiers found in area near Hin Tagher-Khtsaberd military posts
Necessary operations are...
 Karabakh President spokesman refutes news about populating 12,024 citizens of Azerbaijan in Stepanakert
“Citing the “Vestnik Kavkaza” website...
 Head of Armenia's Vorotan town: If we give Syunik Province, the Turks will want Yerevan as well
According to Mayor of Kapan...
 Putin says increase of peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh is possible
Russia might enlarge the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos