Armenian NGO president: Nothing mentioned about handover of Syunik Province in statement signed by Nikol Pashinyan

An extremely major event is taking place in Syunik Province right now, and it completely contradicts the capitulation act that Nikol Pashinyan since the capitulation act doesn’t mention anything about Kapan and the remaining territories of Syunik Province. This is what President of Legal Education and Oversight NGO Arpine Hovhannisyan said during the “Armenia Without Nikol” march today.

“Nikol Pashinyan is staying in power so that he can complete his treacherous plan. What he is trying to say is that either he will be Prime Minister or Armenia won’t exist. We have gathered here to tell the traitor that Armenia will exist without him. Pashinyan is leading Armenia closer to a larger precipice every time,” she stated.

According to Arpine Hovhannisyan, since there is nothing mentioned about the handover of the territories of Syunik Province in the trilateral statement, Armenia’s law-enforcement authorities must launch a criminal case against Nikol Pashinyan to find out why the territories of Syunik Province are being handed over.

“What is this treacherous act? Within the scope of this act, I am asking the Prosecutor General of Armenia if he is a citizen of Armenia and a defender of law and order. He has to follow the example of the honorable prosecutors who are resigning because they don’t want to serve the traitor. It is the duty of the Prosecutor General to immediately find out why the traitor is handing over Armenia to the Turks," she said.