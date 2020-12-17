News
Artsakh Defense Army: Bodies of 9 Armenian soldiers found in area near Hin Tagher-Khtsaberd military posts
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Defense Army of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) reports the following:

“On December 16, 2020, according to preliminary information, the Russian peacekeeping contingent deployed in Artsakh transferred to the Defense Army of Artsakh the bodies of 9 Armenian servicemen found in the area near the Armenian military posts stationed in the direction of Hin Tagher-Khtsaberd (the circumstances behind the deaths of those servicemen remain unknown).

Necessary operations are currently being carried out to find out the circumstances behind the deaths of the servicemen and to identify them.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
