ARF-D member: Pashinyan has found a new way to divide the people
ARF-D member: Pashinyan has found a new way to divide the people
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Yesterday Nikol Pashinyan found a new way to divide the people, saying that those who are demanding his resignation are the elite. This is what representative of the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Gegham Manukyan said at the end of the opposition’s “March for Dignity” at France Square in Yerevan.

Manukyan added that Pashinyan doesn’t understand that a country is a country with elites, dignified people, intellectuals, youth, scientists, doctors and officers who demand Pashinyan’s resignation and have dignity.

“Pashinyan is telling us to let him serve for another six months. If we caught him stealing, plagiarizing or drinking alcohol, we wouldn’t care, but we see that Armenia is losing Sotk gold mine and now Syunik Province. This is why we say Nikol is a traitor and has to leave,” Manukyan said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
