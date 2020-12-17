News
Thursday
December 17
News
Armenian opposition ends demonstration, to march to Yerablur Military Pantheon with torches and candles tomorrow
Armenian opposition ends demonstration, to march to Yerablur Military Pantheon with torches and candles tomorrow
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


In reality, this is a difficult struggle that requires the participation of each and every Armenian. Every day our compatriots are standing up because they become more and more convinced that whatever the person holding the office of Prime Minister is doing is treason. This is what representative of the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Gegham Manukyan said at the end of the “March for Dignity” march held by the opposition today, adding that more and more citizens are joining the opposition every day.

“The opposition has declared workers’ strikes and student strikes across the country on Tuesday in order to have Armenia without Nikol,” he said, adding the following:

“Tomorrow we will gather at Garegin Nzhdeh Square with torches and candles and will head towards Yerablur Military Pantheon where we will commemorate our heroes. On Saturday, there will be a short rally at Liberty Square, after which a Requiem Service will be performed in memory of all the martyrs and heroes at St. Gregory the Illuminator Church.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
