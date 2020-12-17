News
Russian peacekeepers deliver humanitarian aid to village of Nagorno-Karabakh's Askeran region
Russian peacekeepers deliver humanitarian aid to village of Nagorno-Karabakh's Askeran region
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reports that the servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent have delivered humanitarian aid to the Khanabad village of Askeran region in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Food and first necessity items have been transferred to refugees who have returned to their homes and to other people in need.

Several hundreds of families have received humanitarian aid.

Russian peacekeepers continue to help restore vitally important infrastructures in the areas affected by the hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. They have also helped restore the electricity supply system.

The specialists of the medical teams of the Russian Ministry of Defense continue to provide medical aid to the people in Stepanakert and Martakert.

Russian military doctors mainly provide treatment for locals who suffer from chronic diseases and who were deprived of the opportunity to receive medical aid during the escalation of the conflict.

Russian military doctors have provided medical aid to 558 citizens, including 67 children,” the press release reads.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
