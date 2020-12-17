Armenia State Revenue Committee starts inspecting oligarch Samvel Aleksanyan's companies

According to Armenian News-NEWS.am, the State Revenue Committee of Armenia has started conducting tax inspections at the companies belonging to former deputy of the National Assembly, businessman Samvel Aleksanyan.
This time, the State Revenue Committee has targeted the Aleksanyans’ Parvana Hotel and Restaurant Complex and Megamall Armenia, which is the largest mall in Yerevan.
According to Armenian News-NEWS.am’s information, the inspections are being conducted under the instruction of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. The problem is that Samvel Aleksanyan, who was subjected to “tax terror” right after Pashinyan came to power, but became the authorities’ beloved oligarch after a short while, has recently started being neutral and hasn’t been supporting Pashinyan’s failing government.
Aleksanyan started being precautious after he found out that there was a factory of fakes that had been supporting Pashinyan for a long time at Megamall Armenia.
Weeks ago, Mediaport Telegram channel reported that more than 700 fakes work in the room with 30 computers at Megamall Armenia without weekends and swear at the opponents of the Prime Minister. According to Mediaport Telegram channel, the employees of the factory of fakes were coordinated by Aleksanyan’s wife, Shogherina Mkrtchyan. However, the latter refuted the news on her Instagram, adding that it is disinformation.