Armenia PM: March to mourn martyrs at Yerablur Military Pantheon will be held on Dec. 19 at 1 p.m.

Armenia State Revenue Committee starts inspecting oligarch Samvel Aleksanyan's companies

Russian peacekeepers deliver humanitarian aid to village of Nagorno-Karabakh's Askeran region

NEWS.am daily digest: 17.12.2020

Armenian opposition ends demonstration, to march to Yerablur Military Pantheon with torches and candles tomorrow

ARF-D member: Pashinyan has found a new way to divide the people

Artsakh Defense Army: Bodies of 9 Armenian soldiers found in area near Hin Tagher-Khtsaberd military posts

Armenian NGO president: Nothing mentioned about handover of Syunik Province in statement signed by Nikol Pashinyan

Court rejects appeal regarding lawfulness of Republican Party of Armenia member's detention

Spain's 36th city recognizes Armenian Genocide

Armenian opposition member: Nikol Pashinyan must be removed from office before the New Year

Karabakh President spokesman refutes news about populating 12,024 citizens of Azerbaijan in Stepanakert

Head of Armenia's Vorotan town: If we give Syunik Province, the Turks will want Yerevan as well

Putin says increase of peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh is possible

Putin: We have been of position that 7 regions being kept around Karabakh should be returned to Azerbaijan

March of Dignity kicks off in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Putin comments on ceasefire violation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Putin hopes other countries provide support in Nagorno-Karabakh

Putin notes reason for escalation of Karabakh conflict

Spain PM to self-isolate after France President tests positive for COVID-19

Putin: From the perspective of international law, Nagorno-Karabakh is a part of Azerbaijan

Dollar still going down in Armenia

Putin says cessation of bloodshed is major outcome of trilateral statement on Nagorno-Karabakh

Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of 41 more fallen soldiers are retrieved

As of Friday border troops, Russian peacekeepers to stand on Armenia’s Syunik Province border, says governor

Residents of Armenia's Syunik Province shut down road leading to Goris as well

Turkey says it has no intention to back down on S-400 issue, despite US sanctions

Putin: Erdogan and I often have different views, but he is a man of his word

Armenia Kapan town military positions to be handed over to Azerbaijan by 5pm Friday

Putin says when Russia will open its borders

Armenia FM meets with Belgian counterpart

Armenia MOD: Russian border guards to be deployed in some parts of Syunik Province border

Armenia National Security Service ex-senior officials: We will form fact-finding group

Armenia defense minister paying working visit to Syunik

Rouhani: Biden will return to implementation of nuclear deal

Armenia PM Nikol Pashinyan's father to be laid to rest in Ijevan

Karabakh President expresses condolences to Armenia PM on occasion of father's death

Russia emergency ministry delivers first train cars with humanitarian aid to Nagorno-Karabakh

Shots heard during protest in Armenia’s Kapan

38 Armenian scientists of Armenia and other countries demand Nikol Pashinyan's resignation

Armenia official: There was some tension in Hin Shen village of Artsakh

Macron tests positive for COVID-19

Armenia Lori Province governor: No need for snap elections, majority supports PM even today

Sarcelles municipal council of France adopts resolution on Artsakh

Bitcoin price breaks third all-time record in a day

Armenia deputy PM: Border troops are being deployed along our borders

December 19 to 21 declared days of mourning in Karabakh

Armenia President receives leaders of extra-parliamentary forces

Armenia’s Lori has new provincial governor

Armenia’s Syunik Province residents block road nearby Kapan town airport

Armenia official: Data on people captured in Artsakh’s Khtsaberd are being verified

Clamart city council of France adopts resolution recognizing Artsakh sovereignty

Provincial governor of Armenia’s Lori is dismissed

Russia MOD: Electricity supply in Karabakh is completely restored

Armenia deputy PM: Work in progress to verify captives' data

Shushan Petrosyan leaves Yerevan police department

World oil prices going up

Armenia government holding Cabinet meeting

1,174 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Ombudsman’s team heads for Yerevan police department in connection with famous singer’s apprehension

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan heads for Moscow

Media Advocate initiative: Armenia authorities complain about media terror but do not confess they are its main ground

Renowned Armenia singer is being apprehended, says NGO official

Biden expected to get coronavirus vaccination next week

Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijan top officials continue to openly preach hatred, animosity towards Armenians

Newspaper: Artsakh security forces’ leaders to be changed

Newspaper: Mass arrests expected in Armenia in near future

Hin Shen village of Artsakh is unblocked

UK residents to be allowed to celebrate Christmas with loved ones

US expands its sanctions list on Iran

There is "risk of destabilization" in Karabakh due to Russia, says US State Department official

Armenia Ambassador to Iran meets with Iranian Customs Administration head

ECHR confirms importance of interim measures for claims of Armenia and Azerbaijan

Armenia FM: Putin and Lavrov made tremendous efforts to stop the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh

EU to disburse EUR 9,000,000 in grants to support justice reforms in Armenia

Armenia defense minister meets with relatives of missing servicemen

Artsakh Defense Army: Fates of 73 people in Khtsaberd-Hin Tagher direction remain unknown

Head of police station in Armenian village, Police Colonel Janik Marutyan resigns

Armenia FM: Turkey hasn't changed in the last 100 years

Politik.am: Armenia currently has 1,400 missing servicemen and unrecognizable bodies of 700 victims