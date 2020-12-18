News
Biden, Pence to publicly get coronavirus vaccine
Biden, Pence to publicly get coronavirus vaccine
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US Vice President Mike Pence will publicly receive the coronavirus vaccine on Friday, Reuters reported.

Pence will be the most high-profile recipient to date of a vaccine that was rolled out in the country this week.

President-elect Joe Biden will publicly get the vaccine next week, according to transition officials. At age 78, he is in the high-risk group for the disease.

Biden has vowed to make the fight against the virus his top priority when he takes office on January 20.

And incumbent President Donald Trump will get the vaccine when his medical team decides it is best, according to the White House.
