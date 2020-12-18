Salami: Iran has every means to beat enemies

The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said Iran possesses all of the things for defeating the enemies, Tasnim reported.
“The tools in our possession are unique,” Major General Hossein Salami added.
The commander also advised the enemies to “abandon their abject dreams” and “stay away from Iranian people.”
All of the enemy’s dreams and objectives have ended in failure, the general said, adding that the policy of maximum pressure has also failed to prevent Iran from boosting its defense power, including missile capabilities.
Major General Salami also reiterated that the assassination of Iranian scientists, like Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, would never impede the country’s scientific progress.