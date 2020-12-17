Second military hospital deployed in Karabakh's Martakert, bodies continue to be exchanged

The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to oversee maintenance of the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. This is what Colonel of the sides’ reconciliation center of the contingent D. O. Perepelkin said during today’s briefing, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
“We are currently at the Russian military hospital in Stepanakert where qualified doctors are providing assistance to not only Russian servicemen, but also the locals. Currently, Russian specialists have provided assistance to 29 locals, including four children.
The second military hospital has been deployed in the city of Martakert where Russian peacekeepers and the residents of nearby settlements receive medical services. In addition, the locals receive assistance from the mobile brigades of military doctors.
The exchange of bodies of victims between the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides, as well as the search for missing servicemen continue jointly with the representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross.”