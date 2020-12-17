Armenia MOD meets with heads of villages of Syunik Province, says no meter of territory will be ceded

During his working visit to Syunik Province today, Minister of Defense of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan had a meeting with the heads of several villages of the province, as reported the Armenian Ministry of Defense.
The heads of villages shared their concerns about the complicated situation created in the province as a result of the adjustments of the border and stated that several settlements, including Kapan (the regional center) will be in the adversary’s target due to the changes of the borderline.
The defense minister stated that the border is being adjusted in the presence of the high-ranking officers of both sides and that no meter of the territory of Armenia will be ceded. Harutyunyan emphasized that Russian border guards will implement control in the sectors regarding which agreement has already been reached and that this will create additional guarantees for strengthening of the security system.
The defense minister also stated that actions are being taken to ensure security in these zones and that those actions will be ongoing.