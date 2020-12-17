2 of 9 deceased Armenian servicemen were from Armenia's villages, had been mobilized

Out of the nine Armenian servicemen found dead in the area near the Armenian military posts stationed in the direction of Hin Tagher-Khtsaberd, two are from the Aratashen village of Armavir Province of Armenia and one is from the Mrgashat village of Armavir Province.
One of the two victims in Aratashen is the 26-year-old son of head of the village Hovhannes Harutyunyan, and the other is the son’s neighbor and friend.
In an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am, head of Mrgashat village Gevorg Danielyan said the deceased serviceman from his village went to serve via mobilization and was 22-23 years old. According to Danielyan, there are two more servicemen who went to serve along with the deceased serviceman, but he doesn’t have news about them.
Earlier, the Defense Army of Artsakh had reported that on December 16, 2020, according to preliminary information, the Russian peacekeeping contingent deployed in Artsakh transferred to the Defense Army of Artsakh the bodies of 9 Armenian servicemen found in the area near the Armenian military posts stationed in the direction of Hin Tagher-Khtsaberd, adding that the circumstances behind the deaths of those servicemen remain unknown.