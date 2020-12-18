News
Hraparak.am: Russia security service chief arriving in Armenia at PM Pashinyan's request
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Director of the Russian Federal Security Service, Alexander Bortnikov, is arriving in Armenia early Friday morning, Hraparak.am writes.

According to the website, he will stay in Armenia for only an hour, will meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and then will immediately leave from Yerevan for Baku to meet with Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev.

As per the website, the visit is carried out at the request of the Armenian Prime Minister, and in connection with the ongoing demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The topic is first of all the respective borders of Armenia’s Syunik Province.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
