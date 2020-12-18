News
Russia’s Putin sends letter of condolences on death of Armenia PM Pashinyan's father
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a condolence messages to Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the passing away of his father, Vova Pashinyan.

The condolence cable sent by Putin reads as follows:

“Dear Nikol Vovayevich,

Please accept my deepest condolences on the demise of Vova Nikolevich. The passing away of a father is a heavy and irreparable loss. I sincerely share your pain and sorrow. In this difficult time of bereavement, I wish endurance and fortitude to you, your relatives and close ones.”

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, CSTO Secretary-General Stanislav Zas, and Head of EU Delegation to Armenia Andrea Wiktorin also have sent condolence messages to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the passing away of his father Vova Pashinyan, who was in hospital for more than a week. Several years ago he was diagnosed with cancer, and he died Wednesday at a Yerevan hospital.
