Newspaper: How did ex-President Kocharyan manage to leave Armenia?
Newspaper: How did ex-President Kocharyan manage to leave Armenia?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: It became known yesterday that RA second President Robert Kocharyan is leaving for Moscow on a three-day visit, but no details about the meetings were provided.

Here it is noteworthy the fact that Robert Kocharyan, being in the status of a defendant in court, has obstacles to leaving the country. He was allowed to leave the country until November 7 by a special decision.

Zhoghovurd daily had written back in its November 3 issue that Kocharyan was supposed to leave for Moscow with RA First President Levon Ter-Petrosyan, but he had taken a coronavirus test, which was positive, and until the 14 days set had passed so that it would be possible [for him] to go to Moscow, the allowable period of his departure from the RA had already expired.

And now how did Robert Kocharyan manage to leave the country? In response to this question of Zhoghovurd daily, the head of the office of RA second President Robert Kocharyan, Viktor Soghomonyan, noted: "The court has allowed [it]." Soghomonyan, however, did not specify what meetings the second president will have in Moscow, whether he will meet with RF [Russian Federation] President Vladimir Putin, and what the main agenda of the meetings is.
Հայերեն
